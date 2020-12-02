Earnings results for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 12/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Immatics last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business earned $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Immatics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Immatics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immatics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.98%. The high price target for IMTX is $28.00 and the low price target for IMTX is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immatics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.80, Immatics has a forecasted upside of 80.0% from its current price of $9.89. Immatics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Immatics does not currently pay a dividend. Immatics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Immatics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.49% of the stock of Immatics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Immatics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to ($1.33) per share. Immatics has a P/B Ratio of 35.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

