Earnings results for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

ImmunoGen last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business earned $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. ImmunoGen has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. ImmunoGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ImmunoGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.55%. The high price target for IMGN is $14.00 and the low price target for IMGN is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ImmunoGen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, ImmunoGen has a forecasted upside of 73.6% from its current price of $6.05. ImmunoGen has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen does not currently pay a dividend. ImmunoGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

In the past three months, ImmunoGen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.38% of the stock of ImmunoGen is held by insiders. 79.37% of the stock of ImmunoGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN



Earnings for ImmunoGen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.77) per share. The P/E ratio of ImmunoGen is -14.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ImmunoGen is -14.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here