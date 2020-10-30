Earnings results for Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Imperial Oil last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business earned $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Imperial Oil has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.61%. The high price target for IMO is $22.00 and the low price target for IMO is $19.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Imperial Oil has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Imperial Oil has a forecasted upside of 63.6% from its current price of $12.53. Imperial Oil has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Imperial Oil does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Imperial Oil is 39.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Imperial Oil will have a dividend payout ratio of 440.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Imperial Oil may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

In the past three months, Imperial Oil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.90% of the stock of Imperial Oil is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO



Earnings for Imperial Oil are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Imperial Oil is -626.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Imperial Oil is -626.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Imperial Oil has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

