Earnings results

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Easterly Government Properties last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.0. Easterly Government Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.49%. The high price target for DEA is $28.00 and the low price target for DEA is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Easterly Government Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.60, Easterly Government Properties has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $20.90. Easterly Government Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength

Easterly Government Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Easterly Government Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 86.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Easterly Government Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.54% in the coming year. This indicates that Easterly Government Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Easterly Government Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,384,375.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by insiders. 94.77% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 1.61% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 209.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 209.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. Easterly Government Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

