Earnings results for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Impinj last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The business earned $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Impinj has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Impinj in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.53%. The high price target for PI is $35.00 and the low price target for PI is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj does not currently pay a dividend. Impinj does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

In the past three months, Impinj insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,125.00 in company stock. Only 25.70% of the stock of Impinj is held by insiders. 82.66% of the stock of Impinj is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI



Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.57) to ($1.43) per share. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -19.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -19.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Impinj has a P/B Ratio of 5.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

