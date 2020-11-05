Earnings results for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Incyte last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The company earned $688 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year. Incyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Incyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.96%. The high price target for INCY is $124.00 and the low price target for INCY is $87.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Incyte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.95, Incyte has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $91.21. Incyte has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Incyte does not currently pay a dividend. Incyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Incyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $419,847.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Incyte is held by insiders. 93.35% of the stock of Incyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Incyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -100.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -100.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Incyte has a P/B Ratio of 7.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

