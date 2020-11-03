Earnings results for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Independence Contract Drilling last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Independence Contract Drilling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 380.11%. The high price target for ICD is $20.00 and the low price target for ICD is $7.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Independence Contract Drilling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Independence Contract Drilling has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling does not currently pay a dividend. Independence Contract Drilling does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

In the past three months, Independence Contract Drilling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Independence Contract Drilling is held by insiders. Only 34.81% of the stock of Independence Contract Drilling is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD



The P/E ratio of Independence Contract Drilling is -0.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Independence Contract Drilling has a P/B Ratio of 0.03. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

