Earnings results for Independence Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Premier last announced its earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Its revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Premier has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year. Premier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PINC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Premier in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.18%. The high price target for PINC is $44.00 and the low price target for PINC is $32.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Premier has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.70, Premier has a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of $32.73. Premier has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Independence Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier does not currently pay a dividend. Premier has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Premier will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.19% next year. This indicates that Premier will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PINC)

In the past three months, Premier insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $181,565.00 in company stock. Only 17.67% of the stock of Premier is held by insiders. 53.92% of the stock of Premier is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PINC



Earnings for Premier are expected to grow by 11.17% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Premier is -5.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Premier has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Premier has a P/B Ratio of 28.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

