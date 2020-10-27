Earnings results for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Independence Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Independence Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.63%. The high price target for IRT is $16.00 and the low price target for IRT is $7.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Independence Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, Independence Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $11.74. Independence Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Independence Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 63.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independence Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.16% next year. This indicates that Independence Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

In the past three months, Independence Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.53% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)



Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 36.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 36.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Independence Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

