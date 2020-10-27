Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Independent Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm earned $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.05%. The high price target for IBCP is $24.00 and the low price target for IBCP is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Independent Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.69% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.44% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 82.13% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP



Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to decrease by -20.74% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 7.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 7.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

