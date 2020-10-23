Earnings results for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Independent Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Independent Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.39%. The high price target for INDB is $98.00 and the low price target for INDB is $58.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Independent Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.50, Independent Bank has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $55.52. Independent Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank is 32.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.33% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

In the past three months, Independent Bank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $135,080.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by insiders. 82.24% of the stock of Independent Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB



Earnings for Independent Bank are expected to grow by 11.68% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 12.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank is 12.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Independent Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

