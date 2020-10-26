Earnings results for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Independent Bank Group last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Independent Bank Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.27%. The high price target for IBTX is $61.00 and the low price target for IBTX is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Independent Bank Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, Independent Bank Group has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $52.46. Independent Bank Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Independent Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank Group is 19.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.13% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Independent Bank Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by insiders. 73.11% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -8.92% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 11.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 11.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Independent Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

