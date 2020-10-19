Earnings results for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Independent Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company earned $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Independent Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.03%. The high price target for IBTX is $61.00 and the low price target for IBTX is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Independent Bank Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, Independent Bank Group has a forecasted downside of 6.0% from its current price of $48.42. Independent Bank Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank Group is 19.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.13% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

In the past three months, Independent Bank Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by insiders. 73.11% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX



Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -8.92% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $3.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 11.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 11.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Independent Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here