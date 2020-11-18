Earnings results for India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

India Globalization Capital last announced its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

Dividend Strength: India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

India Globalization Capital does not currently pay a dividend. India Globalization Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC)

In the past three months, India Globalization Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of India Globalization Capital is held by insiders. Only 4.66% of the stock of India Globalization Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC



The P/E ratio of India Globalization Capital is -6.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. India Globalization Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

