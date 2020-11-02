Earnings results for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freshpet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.10%. The high price target for FRPT is $144.00 and the low price target for FRPT is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet does not currently pay a dividend. Freshpet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:FRPT)

In the past three months, Freshpet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,384,510.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Freshpet is held by insiders. 96.40% of the stock of Freshpet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:FRPT



Earnings for Freshpet are expected to grow by 218.75% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Freshpet is 1,145.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Freshpet is 1,145.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. Freshpet has a P/B Ratio of 31.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

