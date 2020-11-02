Earnings results for Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Trex last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Trex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:TREX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.90%. The high price target for TREX is $72.00 and the low price target for TREX is $49.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Trex has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:TREX)

Trex does not currently pay a dividend. Trex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:TREX)

In the past three months, Trex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Trex is held by insiders. 99.72% of the stock of Trex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:TREX



Earnings for Trex are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Trex is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Trex is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 28.91. Trex has a P/B Ratio of 18.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

