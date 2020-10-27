Earnings results for Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.13.

Industrias Bachoco last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.75. The firm earned $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.54 million. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Industrias Bachoco in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Industrias Bachoco.

Dividend Strength: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Industrias Bachoco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 20.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrias Bachoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.94% next year. This indicates that Industrias Bachoco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

In the past three months, Industrias Bachoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of Industrias Bachoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA



The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Industrias Bachoco has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

