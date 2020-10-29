Earnings results for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Group, N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

ING Groep last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. ING Groep has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ING Groep in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.94%. The high price target for ING is $7.00 and the low price target for ING is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ING Groep has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, ING Groep has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $6.80. ING Groep has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

ING Groep does not currently pay a dividend. ING Groep does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ING Groep insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.73% of the stock of ING Groep is held by institutions.

Earnings for ING Groep are expected to grow by 33.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.07 per share. The P/E ratio of ING Groep is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of ING Groep is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. ING Groep has a PEG Ratio of 1.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ING Groep has a P/B Ratio of 0.46. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

