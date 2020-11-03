Earnings results for Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Innospec last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.49. The business earned $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Innospec has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. Innospec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innospec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.99%. The high price target for IOSP is $95.00 and the low price target for IOSP is $95.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Innospec does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Innospec is 19.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Innospec will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.37% next year. This indicates that Innospec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

In the past three months, Innospec insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $642,160.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Innospec is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Innospec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP



Earnings for Innospec are expected to grow by 78.00% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $4.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 31.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Innospec is 31.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Innospec has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

