Earnings results for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Inogen last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.6. Inogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.46%. The high price target for INGN is $75.00 and the low price target for INGN is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen does not currently pay a dividend. Inogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

In the past three months, Inogen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.83% of the stock of Inogen is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN



Earnings for Inogen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Inogen is 97.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Inogen is 97.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Inogen has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

