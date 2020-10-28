Earnings results for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Inovalon last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Inovalon has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.3. Inovalon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inovalon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.50%. The high price target for INOV is $29.00 and the low price target for INOV is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inovalon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.22, Inovalon has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $25.99. Inovalon has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon does not currently pay a dividend. Inovalon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

In the past three months, Inovalon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,006,806.00 in company stock. 49.59% of the stock of Inovalon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.44% of the stock of Inovalon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV



Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 21.74% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 371.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 371.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. Inovalon has a PEG Ratio of 3.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Inovalon has a P/B Ratio of 5.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

