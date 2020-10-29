Earnings results for Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Inphi last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business earned $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. Inphi has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Inphi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inphi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.61%. The high price target for IPHI is $164.00 and the low price target for IPHI is $84.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi does not currently pay a dividend. Inphi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

In the past three months, Inphi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,825,643.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Inphi is held by insiders. 92.90% of the stock of Inphi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI



Earnings for Inphi are expected to grow by 27.56% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Inphi is -70.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inphi is -70.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inphi has a PEG Ratio of 2.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Inphi has a P/B Ratio of 14.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

