Earnings results for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Insight Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has generated $5.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Insight Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.93%. The high price target for NSIT is $68.00 and the low price target for NSIT is $60.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Insight Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

In the past three months, Insight Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,125,437.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Insight Enterprises is held by insiders.

Earnings for Insight Enterprises are expected to grow by 13.11% in the coming year, from $5.57 to $6.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 13.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Insight Enterprises is 13.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.99. Insight Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insight Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

