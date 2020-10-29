Earnings results for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Insmed last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm earned $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year. Insmed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insmed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.05%. The high price target for INSM is $56.00 and the low price target for INSM is $20.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insmed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.25, Insmed has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $35.20. Insmed has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed does not currently pay a dividend. Insmed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

In the past three months, Insmed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,318,665.00 in company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Insmed is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM



Earnings for Insmed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.59) to ($2.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -13.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Insmed is -13.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Insmed has a P/B Ratio of 12.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

