Earnings results for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Installed Building Products last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Installed Building Products has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Installed Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.44%. The high price target for IBP is $120.00 and the low price target for IBP is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Installed Building Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.92, Installed Building Products has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $102.97. Installed Building Products has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products does not currently pay a dividend. Installed Building Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

In the past three months, Installed Building Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,446,131.00 in company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of Installed Building Products is held by insiders. 67.83% of the stock of Installed Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP



Earnings for Installed Building Products are expected to grow by 23.34% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $5.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Installed Building Products is 37.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Installed Building Products is 37.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.35. Installed Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 12.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

