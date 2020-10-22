Earnings results for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Insteel Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company earned $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.2. Insteel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insteel Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.48%. The high price target for IIIN is $19.00 and the low price target for IIIN is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Insteel Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Insteel Industries has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $20.99. Insteel Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insteel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

In the past three months, Insteel Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,464.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by insiders. 80.24% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN



The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 41.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 41.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Insteel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here