Earnings results for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Integer last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Integer has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Integer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.10%. The high price target for ITGR is $108.00 and the low price target for ITGR is $87.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Integer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Integer has a forecasted upside of 64.1% from its current price of $60.94. Integer has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer does not currently pay a dividend. Integer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

In the past three months, Integer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $652,820.00 in company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Integer is held by insiders. 97.66% of the stock of Integer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integer (NYSE:ITGR



Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 72.45% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $4.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Integer is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Integer is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Integer has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here