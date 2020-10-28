Earnings results for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Integra LifeSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The company earned $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Integra LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.81%. The high price target for IART is $68.00 and the low price target for IART is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Integra LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.17, Integra LifeSciences has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $46.55. Integra LifeSciences has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Integra LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

In the past three months, Integra LifeSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,655,350.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by insiders. 84.85% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)



Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 33.97% in the coming year, from $2.09 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is -1,551.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Integra LifeSciences has a PEG Ratio of 2.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Integra LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

