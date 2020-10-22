Earnings results for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Intel last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company earned $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Intel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

43 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.84%. The high price target for INTC is $85.00 and the low price target for INTC is $45.00. There are currently 10 sell ratings, 17 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and 10 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.44, Intel has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $53.50. Intel has been the subject of 23 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intel has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intel is 27.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intel will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.99% next year. This indicates that Intel will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

In the past three months, Intel insiders have bought 9.61% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $401,050.00 in company stock and sold $365,878.00 in company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of Intel is held by insiders. 64.41% of the stock of Intel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC



Earnings for Intel are expected to grow by 0.62% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $4.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Intel is 9.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Intel is 9.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Intel has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intel has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

