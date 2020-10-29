Earnings results for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Intellia Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intellia Therapeutics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Intellia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.74%. The high price target for NTLA is $57.50 and the low price target for NTLA is $20.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intellia Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.44, Intellia Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 24.7% from its current price of $24.40. Intellia Therapeutics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Intellia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

In the past three months, Intellia Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $590,238.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by insiders. 91.79% of the stock of Intellia Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA



Earnings for Intellia Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.34) to ($2.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intellia Therapeutics is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intellia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

