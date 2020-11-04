Earnings results for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Intellicheck last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business earned $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Intellicheck has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Intellicheck has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intellicheck in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intellicheck does not currently pay a dividend. Intellicheck does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Intellicheck insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

