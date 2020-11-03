Earnings results for Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS)

Intelligent Systems Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Intelligent Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3.

Analyst Opinion on Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intelligent Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.39%. The high price target for INS is $58.00 and the low price target for INS is $58.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intelligent Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Intelligent Systems has a forecasted upside of 52.4% from its current price of $38.06. Intelligent Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS)

Intelligent Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Intelligent Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS)

In the past three months, Intelligent Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of Intelligent Systems is held by insiders. 46.31% of the stock of Intelligent Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS



The P/E ratio of Intelligent Systems is 34.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Intelligent Systems is 34.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.10. Intelligent Systems has a P/B Ratio of 9.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

