Earnings results for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Inter Parfums last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company earned $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Inter Parfums has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.84%. The high price target for IPAR is $62.00 and the low price target for IPAR is $36.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inter Parfums has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums does not currently pay a dividend. Inter Parfums does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

In the past three months, Inter Parfums insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.70% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.58% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR



Earnings for Inter Parfums are expected to grow by 206.52% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 36.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 36.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 35.53. Inter Parfums has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

