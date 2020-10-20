Earnings results for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Interactive Brokers Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business earned $539 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Interactive Brokers Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.36%. The high price target for IBKR is $57.00 and the low price target for IBKR is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Interactive Brokers Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, Interactive Brokers Group has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $49.34. Interactive Brokers Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interactive Brokers Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 17.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interactive Brokers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.62% next year. This indicates that Interactive Brokers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

In the past three months, Interactive Brokers Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,870,621.00 in company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by insiders. Only 16.51% of the stock of Interactive Brokers Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR



Earnings for Interactive Brokers Group are expected to decrease by -18.50% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Interactive Brokers Group is 24.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Interactive Brokers Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

