Earnings results for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm earned $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has generated ($10.89) earnings per share over the last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 157.24%. The high price target for ICPT is $140.00 and the low price target for ICPT is $46.00. There are currently 17 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.26, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 17 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.36, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 157.2% from its current price of $28.52. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Intercept Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

In the past three months, Intercept Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $71,310,546.00 in company stock. Only 23.70% of the stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 80.78% of the stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)



Earnings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.22) to ($7.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is -2.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals is -2.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 18.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

