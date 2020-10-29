Earnings results for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intercontinental Exchange has generated $3.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Intercontinental Exchange has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.49%. The high price target for ICE is $126.00 and the low price target for ICE is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intercontinental Exchange has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.17, Intercontinental Exchange has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $93.77. Intercontinental Exchange has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intercontinental Exchange has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 30.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intercontinental Exchange will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.42% next year. This indicates that Intercontinental Exchange will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

In the past three months, Intercontinental Exchange insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,688,097.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by insiders. 87.13% of the stock of Intercontinental Exchange is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE



Earnings for Intercontinental Exchange are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 24.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Intercontinental Exchange is 24.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Intercontinental Exchange has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intercontinental Exchange has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

