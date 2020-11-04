Earnings results for International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

International Bancshares last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. International Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

International Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

In the past three months, International Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,359,600.00 in company stock. Only 16.46% of the stock of International Bancshares is held by insiders. 59.91% of the stock of International Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of International Bancshares is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of International Bancshares is 10.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. International Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

