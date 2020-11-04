Earnings results for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

International Money Express last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. International Money Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Money Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.09%. The high price target for IMXI is $22.00 and the low price target for IMXI is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

International Money Express has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.43, International Money Express has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $15.06. International Money Express has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express does not currently pay a dividend. International Money Express does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

In the past three months, International Money Express insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $65,390,070.00 in company stock. Only 32.40% of the stock of International Money Express is held by insiders. 62.25% of the stock of International Money Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI



Earnings for International Money Express are expected to grow by 10.89% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of International Money Express is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of International Money Express is 23.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. International Money Express has a P/B Ratio of 10.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

