Earnings results for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

International Paper last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The business earned $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Its revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Paper has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. International Paper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Paper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.68%. The high price target for IP is $53.00 and the low price target for IP is $31.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. International Paper does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of International Paper is 46.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, International Paper will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.35% in the coming year. This indicates that International Paper may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP)

In the past three months, International Paper insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of International Paper is held by insiders. 80.97% of the stock of International Paper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Paper (NYSE:IP



Earnings for International Paper are expected to grow by 3.28% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.52 per share. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 26.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of International Paper is 26.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.42. International Paper has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

