Earnings results for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

International Seaways last issued its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm earned $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. International Seaways has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Seaways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.35%. The high price target for INSW is $35.00 and the low price target for INSW is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Seaways has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Seaways is 39.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Seaways will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.89% next year. This indicates that International Seaways will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

In the past three months, International Seaways insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,760.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of International Seaways is held by insiders. 76.82% of the stock of International Seaways is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW



Earnings for International Seaways are expected to decrease by -45.56% in the coming year, from $4.96 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of International Seaways is 4.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of International Seaways is 4.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.38. International Seaways has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

