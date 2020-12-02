Earnings results for Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.7.

Interpace Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year. Interpace Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interpace Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 202.08%. The high price target for IDXG is $12.00 and the low price target for IDXG is $7.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Interpace Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, Interpace Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 202.1% from its current price of $3.20. Interpace Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Interpace Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

In the past three months, Interpace Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.40% of the stock of Interpace Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.27% of the stock of Interpace Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG



Earnings for Interpace Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.41) to ($1.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Interpace Biosciences is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Interpace Biosciences is -0.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Interpace Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here