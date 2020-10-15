Earnings results for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.33.

Intuitive Surgical last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm earned $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical has generated $9.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.0. Intuitive Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $688.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.39%. The high price target for ISRG is $800.00 and the low price target for ISRG is $365.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intuitive Surgical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $688.05, Intuitive Surgical has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $751.08. Intuitive Surgical has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. Intuitive Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

In the past three months, Intuitive Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,504,788.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by insiders. 86.94% of the stock of Intuitive Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG



Earnings for Intuitive Surgical are expected to grow by 42.17% in the coming year, from $7.09 to $10.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 78.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Intuitive Surgical is 78.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.74. Intuitive Surgical has a PEG Ratio of 13.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intuitive Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 10.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here