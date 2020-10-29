Earnings results for Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Invacare last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196 million. Invacare has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Invacare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invacare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.96%. The high price target for IVC is $17.00 and the low price target for IVC is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invacare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Invacare has a forecasted upside of 90.0% from its current price of $7.37. Invacare has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare does not currently pay a dividend. Invacare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

In the past three months, Invacare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Invacare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Invacare (NYSE:IVC



Earnings for Invacare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Invacare is -5.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invacare is -5.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invacare has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here