Earnings results for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Invesco last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Invesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.69%. The high price target for IVZ is $17.00 and the low price target for IVZ is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Invesco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.94, Invesco has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $13.79. Invesco has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Invesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco is 24.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.64% next year. This indicates that Invesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

In the past three months, Invesco insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,058,287.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.89% of the stock of Invesco is held by insiders. 62.86% of the stock of Invesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ



Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 11.18% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 13.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Invesco has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invesco has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here