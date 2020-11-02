Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics has generated ($5.69) earnings per share over the last year. Mirati Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $197.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.99%. The high price target for MRTX is $267.00 and the low price target for MRTX is $116.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mirati Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $197.62, Mirati Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $217.14. Mirati Therapeutics has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Mirati Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Mirati Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mirati Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $143,142,015.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Mirati Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings for Mirati Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($8.31) to ($8.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Mirati Therapeutics is -30.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mirati Therapeutics is -30.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mirati Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 22.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

