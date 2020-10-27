Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Investors Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Investors Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.13%. The high price target for ISBC is $11.50 and the low price target for ISBC is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Investors Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.25, Investors Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $8.00. Investors Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Investors Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.91%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Investors Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Bancorp is 62.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.54% next year. This indicates that Investors Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Investors Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $320,750.00 in company stock. Only 3.49% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by insiders. 71.84% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 9.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 10.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 10.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Investors Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

