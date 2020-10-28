Earnings results for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Invitation Homes last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business earned $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Homes has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.0. Invitation Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.24%. The high price target for INVH is $36.00 and the low price target for INVH is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitation Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.92, Invitation Homes has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $28.05. Invitation Homes has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invitation Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Invitation Homes is 48.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invitation Homes will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that Invitation Homes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

In the past three months, Invitation Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,759,990.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH



Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 85.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 85.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Invitation Homes has a PEG Ratio of 3.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invitation Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

