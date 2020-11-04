Earnings results for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Its revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.63%. The high price target for IONS is $91.00 and the low price target for IONS is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ionis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

In the past three months, Ionis Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,600.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 85.39% of the stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS



Earnings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 53.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 53.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

