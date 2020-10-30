Earnings results for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

IPG Photonics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business earned $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. Its revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.6. IPG Photonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $171.61, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.25%. The high price target for IPGP is $200.00 and the low price target for IPGP is $150.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IPG Photonics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $171.61, IPG Photonics has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $187.05. IPG Photonics has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics does not currently pay a dividend. IPG Photonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

In the past three months, IPG Photonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,062,939.00 in company stock. Only 34.00% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by insiders. 63.47% of the stock of IPG Photonics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP



Earnings for IPG Photonics are expected to grow by 48.24% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 78.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of IPG Photonics is 78.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.35. IPG Photonics has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

