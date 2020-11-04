Earnings results for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

iQIYI last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year. iQIYI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iQIYI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.47%. The high price target for IQ is $23.00 and the low price target for IQ is $20.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

iQIYI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.81, iQIYI has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $24.92. iQIYI has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI does not currently pay a dividend. iQIYI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

In the past three months, iQIYI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.71% of the stock of iQIYI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ



Earnings for iQIYI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($1.15) per share. The P/E ratio of iQIYI is -12.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iQIYI has a P/B Ratio of 13.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

